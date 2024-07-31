Ariana Grande's latest beauty launch spotlights '60s mod makeup trend

New York, New York - Ariana Grande 's makeup brand r.e.m. beauty has always courted a retro-futuristic and often mod aesthetic to its branding, but its latest campaign is at the forefront of one of the biggest upcoming trends!

Ariana Grande's makeup brand r.e.m. beauty has always courted a retro-futuristic and mod aesthetic to its branding, but its latest campaign is at the forefront of one of the biggest upcoming trends! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@arianagrande & @r.e.m.beauty

The Eternal Sunshine singer has been rocking more and more stunning retro '60s fashion looks at the 2024 Paris Olympics and in her latest music projects, perhaps influenced by the vintage-looking Wicked movie costume designs.

Her makeup brand r.e.m. beauty has been following suit, and Ari has done several memorable Insta promo ads showing off just what her new line of gel eyeliners can do in the form of some pop art winged eyes straight out of the midcentury.

"My whole mood board is Audrey Hepburn movies, like Barbarella – super hippie, Beatles inspiration, and '60s girl groups," she confessed to Elle on Tuesday.

She added that the new eyeliner line's "color story is very unique, exciting, and futuristic, but also nostalgic and modern."

This line comes out right in time to catch New York Fashion Week's predicted fall and winter makeup trend of 1960s mod-inspired bouffant hair, as well as sleek and colorful makeup.