Ariana Grande reveals how playing Glinda has changed her personal style
New York, New York - Pop icon Ariana Grande shared a deeper look at her transformation into Glinda the Good Witch for the upcoming Wicked movie in a new interview with Vogue.
In the interview, which was dropped by Vogue on Wednesday, the 31-year-old singer talked about her transformation from her iconic pop star self to such a drastically different character.
"My pop persona is such a characterized version on its own," she said, adding, "Beauty really helped me deconstruct that person and find Glinda."
The first step in that process was changing her hair from the brunette fans all came to know and love back to her platinum blonde Sweetener-era 'do.
"Even though I was wearing wigs, I needed to be blonde, too," she stated, noting that she bleached her eyebrows to match.
The yes, and? singer said, "It didn't make any sense when I had my dark brows."
She also admitted to adding a drastic amount of pink to her wardrobe to channel the Shiz University witch a little bit more.
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo stick with their pink and green color schemes off-screen
"Cynthia [Erivo] and I really loved to shop in character," Ariana stated.
Wicked's leading ladies have been seen on multiple occasions sporting their respective colors in true witchy fashion, including at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Cinemacon, and the Oscars.
"I just wanted to live in the DNA and mindset of the character. Now I love the color pink, and it feels like part of me."
With the help of her "Glinda glam team," which includes Frances Hannon and Gabor Kerekes, she really couldn't achieve a more flawless look!
Ari's r.e.m. beauty x Wicked movie collection will be available online and at Ulta Beauty stores on October 1.
