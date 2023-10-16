Ariana Grande makes first public appearance since finalizing divorce from Dalton Gomez

New Hope, Pennsylvania - Ariana Grande looked happy and healthy as she was seen attending her brother Frankie Grande's performance of The Rocky Horror Picture Show over the weekend.

Ariana Grande made an appearance in Pennsylvania on Friday night to see her brother Frankie perform in The Rocky Horror Picture Show! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@honeymoonavenue

On Friday evening, Grande went to her brother Frankie Grande's (40) performance as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Bucks County Playhouse in Pennsylvania, according to PageSix.



Ari wore a casual yet chic outfit for the occasion consisting of a beige oversized coat over a black dress with matching knee-high boots, a low blonde ponytail, and a black baseball cap.

The two-time Grammy-award-winner was all smiles as she posed for photos with friends and fans.

But, did Grande have anything to say about rumors of her upcoming seventh album?