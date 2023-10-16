Ariana Grande makes first public appearance since finalizing divorce from Dalton Gomez
New Hope, Pennsylvania - Ariana Grande looked happy and healthy as she was seen attending her brother Frankie Grande's performance of The Rocky Horror Picture Show over the weekend.
On Friday evening, Grande went to her brother Frankie Grande's (40) performance as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Bucks County Playhouse in Pennsylvania, according to PageSix.
Ari wore a casual yet chic outfit for the occasion consisting of a beige oversized coat over a black dress with matching knee-high boots, a low blonde ponytail, and a black baseball cap.
The two-time Grammy-award-winner was all smiles as she posed for photos with friends and fans.
But, did Grande have anything to say about rumors of her upcoming seventh album?
Ariana Grande tells a fan she needs to make a new album
In a video on X, one fan is seen walking up to the pop icon and starts asking a question about a potential new album, to which Queen Ari simply responds, "Let me make it first" followed by a giggle.
Ariana then took to Instagram Stories to share photos of herself and Frankie with friends after the show at a Halloween afterparty.
One boomerang story shows the Dangerous Woman singer with her brother and the hosts of The Salty Rim! podcast, all donning adorable Halloween makeup and accessories.
It's great to see Ari so happy and loving life!
The outing comes just a week after she and Dalton Gomez finalized their divorce after two years of marriage.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@honeymoonavenue