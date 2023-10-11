Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's divorce details revealed as both find new partners
Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande and her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, have finalized their divorce and are now happily seeing other people.
Ari is saying Thank U, Next and starting her next chapter with a bang!
The 30-year-old pop icon and Gomez's divorce settlement has been finalized, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.
The former couple, who were married for two years before deciding to part ways, spent most of their relationship in Los Angeles. They married in May 2021, and Grande filed for divorce in September 2023.
The settlement includes the following terms:
- Gomez will receive a one-time payment of $1,250,000, tax-free.
- Grande will pay $25,000 of Gomez's attorney fees.
- The couple will sell their marital home in Los Angeles and split the profit equally.
- Both parties are barred from releasing or publishing any photos or recordings featuring any aspect of their marriage.
- Gomez is barred from writing a tell-all book about his marriage to Grande or giving any interviews about the details of their relationship.
- Grande will keep her personal belongings, including jewelry, a painting by famed artist Yoshitomo Nara, and any earnings and accumulations at any time.
It also states that the couple has a strong mutual respect for each other and that they want to take care of each other in the process.
Dalton Gomez finds new love after Ariana Grande split
Dalton is enjoying the single life, and it definitely shows!
The real estate agent was spotted passionately kissing 30-year-old actor Maika Monroe over the weekend, per Page Six.
Instagram account @deuxmoi posted a photo to their story showing the two making out, submitted by an anonymous user.
Underneath the photo, it read: "Dalton Gomez and Maika Monroe at Jumbos last night PACKING on the PDA. They were very friendly, and both introduced themselves."
"They would look around [to] see if anyone was looking, then continue to make out in front of everyone," the source added.
Ariana has also moved on, and is reportedly dating her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater.
It's good to see that both Ariana and Dalton are moving on with mutual respect and finding happiness with new people!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande