Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's divorce details revealed as both find new partners

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande and her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, have finalized their divorce and are now happily seeing other people.

Ariana Grande (r.) and Dalton Gomez have officially finalized their divorce. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

Ari is saying Thank U, Next and starting her next chapter with a bang!

The 30-year-old pop icon and Gomez's divorce settlement has been finalized, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

The former couple, who were married for two years before deciding to part ways, spent most of their relationship in Los Angeles. They married in May 2021, and Grande filed for divorce in September 2023.

The settlement includes the following terms:

Gomez will receive a one-time payment of $1,250,000, tax-free.

Grande will pay $25,000 of Gomez's attorney fees.

The couple will sell their marital home in Los Angeles and split the profit equally.

Both parties are barred from releasing or publishing any photos or recordings featuring any aspect of their marriage.

Gomez is barred from writing a tell-all book about his marriage to Grande or giving any interviews about the details of their relationship.

Grande will keep her personal belongings, including jewelry, a painting by famed artist Yoshitomo Nara, and any earnings and accumulations at any time.

It also states that the couple has a strong mutual respect for each other and that they want to take care of each other in the process.