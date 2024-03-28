Ariana Grande nabs major music industry honor from Spotify!

New York, New York - Ariana Grande 's pop icon status has been further solidified with an impressive music playlist curated for her by none other than Spotify!

Ariana Grande has been awarded with a curated songwriter playlist by the music streaming platform Spotify! © Gonzalo Marroquin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Ariana is the latest artist to be recognized for her songwriting talents with a dedicated playlist on Spotify.

The "Written By" series, which highlights the work of songwriters and producers behind the scenes, now features a playlist dedicated to the yes, and? singer's impressive songwriting credits.

Songs include thank u, next, Dangerous Woman, and we can't be friends (wait for your love).

It also dives into songs Ariana wrote for other artists, including Motivation by Normani, Save Your Tears (Remix) by The Weeknd, and the iconic collaboration between BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez, Ice Cream.

"It is important to shine an equal light on Ariana's catalog of songs both as an artist and as a songwriter," said Jacqueline Anker, current songwriter and publishing relations manager at Spotify, per Billboard.

Even artist The Weeknd praised her work ethic in a since-deleted post on X, calling her "a BEAST on pro tools."