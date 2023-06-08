Selena Gomez keeps it cool with throwback NYC ice cream snaps

New York, New York - After sharing a look at her European getaway, Selena Gomez dropped some throwback snaps of summer life in the Big Apple with her latest social media post.

Selena Gomez was photographed enjoying ice scream in some throwback snaps shared on Thursday. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez

The 30-year-old shared a few never-before-seen Instagram snaps with fans on Thursday, which seem to have been taken around 2019.

"Ice cream chillin," she captioned the photos, in a seeming nod to her collaboration with K-pop group BLACKPINK.

In the pictures, Selena rocked a gray Balenciaga turtleneck sweater with denim shorts and white sneakers as she kept her dark hair pulled back in a ponytail.

The Only Murders in the Building star was joined by Anna Collins, with the pair having lived together back in the summer of 2019.

In September of that year, Selena shared a selfie with Anna in which they appeared to be wearing the same outfits as seen in the snaps shared on Thursday.

In the caption, she gushed that she was "pretty freaking lucky" to be able to live with Anna for the summer.

Earlier this week, the Rare Beauty founder dropped several chic snaps from her Parisian vacation alongside her cousin, Priscilla Cosme, to her Instagram, racking up nearly 10 million likes with her post.