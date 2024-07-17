Ariana Grande "reprocessed" time on Nickelodeon after Quiet on Set allegations

New York, New York - Pop icon Ariana Grande sat down with former co-star and best friend Elizabeth Gillies to break down their time on Nickelodeon's hit TV show Victorious.

Ariana Grande's best friend Elizabeth Gillies (l.) revealed they sat down and watched Victorious after seeing the Quiet on Set docuseries. © Collage: Rodin Eckenroth / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

In a new interview, Grande's longtime best friend, Gillies, revealed what the two did after the release of Quiet on Set.

The bombshell docuseries, which premiered earlier this year, highlighted several serious allegations of sexual assault by Nickelodeon showrunner Dan Schneider – who has since filed a defamation suit on the production.

According to Variety, the singers watched it together and then got together to talk about everything as it was fresh in their minds.

The yes, and? artist and Dynasty actor wanted to reprocess everything together, considering their time on the network was over a decade ago.

"It's tricky when you look back on something incredibly positively, and then you learn a lot of information and also revisit things as an adult through a new lens that reframe the memories in your mind a little bit, or cloud them, or taint them –maybe rightfully so," Gillies stated.

After carefully reconsidering everything that went on, she also delved into new measures that could protect future child actors in the entertainment world.