Ariana Grande "reprocessed" time on Nickelodeon after Quiet on Set allegations
New York, New York - Pop icon Ariana Grande sat down with former co-star and best friend Elizabeth Gillies to break down their time on Nickelodeon's hit TV show Victorious.
In a new interview, Grande's longtime best friend, Gillies, revealed what the two did after the release of Quiet on Set.
The bombshell docuseries, which premiered earlier this year, highlighted several serious allegations of sexual assault by Nickelodeon showrunner Dan Schneider – who has since filed a defamation suit on the production.
According to Variety, the singers watched it together and then got together to talk about everything as it was fresh in their minds.
The yes, and? artist and Dynasty actor wanted to reprocess everything together, considering their time on the network was over a decade ago.
"It's tricky when you look back on something incredibly positively, and then you learn a lot of information and also revisit things as an adult through a new lens that reframe the memories in your mind a little bit, or cloud them, or taint them –maybe rightfully so," Gillies stated.
After carefully reconsidering everything that went on, she also delved into new measures that could protect future child actors in the entertainment world.
Elizabeth Gillies and Ariana Grande give their thoughts on child acting
Gillies thinks parents should be allowed wherever they want to be, and Grande shared a similar sentiment on a recent podcast.
She continued by saying parents need to listen to their kids and even suggested possible psychological evaluations before getting into acting in the first place.
"I'm very lucky I have such a close relationship with my cast – and with Ari – and that we were all able to do that together because we definitely leaned on each other, talked amongst each other, and checked in with each other," she continued.
Gillies admitted that all she wanted every day was to be an actor, which she also thinks helped her handle the situation better.
"I cannot imagine what it must feel like for a child that was pushed there by their parents and had no interest in acting and had to come to work and do that grueling job every single day."
Cover photo: Collage: Rodin Eckenroth / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire