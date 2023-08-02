Ariana Grande said to be "taking things slower" amid new boyfriend chatter
Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande and her reported new boo Ethan Slater are still said to be dating despite controversial remarks from fans online. But their inner circles have advised them to "take things slower."
The 30-year-old pop star and Broadway actor Ethan Slater are still together, but are apparently not yet ready to make their relationship public.
An insider exclusively told US Weekly that Grande has been advised to "take things slower" after her recent breakup with husband Dalton Gomez.
The Thank U, Next singer and Gomez, who were married for two years, ended their relationship back in January and were separated for months before starting to see Slater.
Slater filed for divorce from his wife of five years, Lilly Jay, last week. One day later, she told Page Six: "[Ariana’s] the story, really. Not a girl’s girl."
Grande and Slater met while filming the movie adaptation of Wicked and immediately hit it off. They were reportedly not shy about disguising their feelings in front of other members of the cast and crew.
"Ariana and Ethan weren't careful, they'd hold hands on set in between takes. They were sloppy and not hiding it," one source told US Weekly.
Despite the public scrutiny among fans who think Ari is the queen of breaking up couples, Grande and Slater are allegedly enjoying their time in private.
Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater's wife files a separate divorce case against him
Ethan Slater's wife Lilly Jay filed separate divorce papers against her ex-husband on Tuesday, per The Sun.
She refused to answer any questions regarding the situation, although she is said to have had a hand in getting the story out by calling every news outlet possible.
"My family is just collateral damage," Jay said, as she and Slater have a son together.
It's unclear what the future holds for Grande and Slater, but taking things slow and lying low may be a good plan for the time-being.
