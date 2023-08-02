Ariana Grande said to be "taking things slower" amid new boyfriend chatter

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande and her reported new boo Ethan Slater are still said to be dating despite controversial remarks from fans online. But their inner circles have advised them to "take things slower."

Friends and family close to Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have advised them to take things slower in the relationship.

The 30-year-old pop star and Broadway actor Ethan Slater are still together, but are apparently not yet ready to make their relationship public.



An insider exclusively told US Weekly that Grande has been advised to "take things slower" after her recent breakup with husband Dalton Gomez.



The Thank U, Next singer and Gomez, who were married for two years, ended their relationship back in January and were separated for months before starting to see Slater.

Slater filed for divorce from his wife of five years, Lilly Jay, last week. One day later, she told Page Six: "[Ariana’s] the story, really. Not a girl’s girl."

Grande and Slater met while filming the movie adaptation of Wicked and immediately hit it off. They were reportedly not shy about disguising their feelings in front of other members of the cast and crew.

"Ariana and Ethan weren't careful, they'd hold hands on set in between takes. They were sloppy and not hiding it," one source told US Weekly.

Despite the public scrutiny among fans who think Ari is the queen of breaking up couples, Grande and Slater are allegedly enjoying their time in private.