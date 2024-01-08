Ariana Grande shares exciting new details about upcoming album!

New York, New York - Ariana Grande broke the internet a day ago with the Instagram announcement of her new album . Now the pop star just revealed some exciting updates via her Insta stories!

Ariana Grande just revealed some exciting album updates via her Insta stories! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@arianagrande

Since the announcement that the record will be dropping out on Friday, there's been a lot of speculation as to the title and cover pic for AG7.

Luckily, Ari herself cleared this confusion up a bit on Monday via Instagram!

"p.s. i couldn't wait any longer to tell you," the Dangerous Woman artist wrote in her story.

"although this is not the album title, it is indeed the album cover (well.......one of them!)" she added.

One of them?! Yes... and? Don't leave us hanging like that, Ari!

The Positions singer also posted some story spotlight love for the stunning Times Square billboard promoting her new single "yes, and?" as well as Republic Records' preorder link for the song.