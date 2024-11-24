Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Ethan Slater give Wicked on-set chemistry in new BTS pics!

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande 's boyfriend and Wicked movie co-star Ethan Slater reflected on the musical adaptation with rare behind-the-scenes pics on Instagram!

Ariana Grande (l.) and Ethan Slater (r.) adorably pose together in rare behind-the-scenes pics from Wicked: Part 1. © Screenshot/Instagram/@ethanslater

The SpongeBob SquarePants star's never-before-seen pics from the fantasy flick included a slew of shots with his co-stars, including Cynthia Erivo and his pop star girlfriend.

He captioned the dump, "Wicked is out now, in theaters, and you can go see it, and that's crazy."

Ethan, who plays Boq in the musical film, added, "To say I'm honored to be a part of this movie is the understatement of the century. I cannot wait for you to see it."

The carousel of pics showed Ethan hanging out with Ari and Cynthia plus shots of director Jon M. Chu and Bronwyn James.

Interestingly, Ethan opted out of making any snaps with Ari the feature pic – but that is to be expected as the couple still aren't very popular among her legion of fans.