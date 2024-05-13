Ariana Grande sings Wicked's praises in dreamy new behind-the-scenes film footage!

New York, New York - Ariana Grande and musical theater fans are in for a treat! New footage just dropped showing a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Wicked movie .

New footage just dropped showing a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Wicked movie, including some of Ariana Grande's Glinda audition! © Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media

The magic of Wicked is brewing!

On Monday, a video dropped on YouTube, shocking Arianators across the globe.

The clip explains that Wicked has been a long-time passion project for both Ari and the film's director, Jon M. Chu.

Ariana, who saw the OG Broadway production of the show starring Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, recalls feeling an "immediate bond" with the story.

The eternal sunshine singer was seen in old interview footage declaring her love for Glinda, not knowing that she would take on the role in the future – we love a manifesting queen!

The video also shows the heartwarming moment when Ariana and co-star Cynthia Erivo were delivered the casting news by director Chu.

Cynthia reacts with tears while Ari offers a similar joy upon being cast. "Thank you," she says, "I love her so much."