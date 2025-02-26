Ariana Grande stuns in dark Glinda glam at Oscars nominee event

By Jenna Cavaliere

Los Angeles, California - Pop icon Ariana Grande stunned in old-school Hollywood vibes on Tuesday night at the Academy Awards nominee dinner, and fans are gawking over her fashionable look!

Ariana Grande rocked a vintage Yves Saint Laurent gown at the Academy Award nominee dinner on Tuesday night.  © Collage: FRAZER HARRISON & VALERIE MACON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 31-year-old superstar brought her fashion A-game to the event with a vintage black bow-detailed Yves Saint Laurent gown, complete with a chic pink feathery neckline.

But this isn't just any gown – it's a piece of fashion history!

First hitting the runway in 1991, the iconic dress made its Oscars debut two years later on French legend Catherine Deneuve, per Page Six.

Teaming up with stylist Mimi Cuttrell, the Wicked star – and first-time Oscar nominee – kept it sleek and simple.

Ariana styled her hair in a slicked-back bun with a soft Glinda-esque makeup look to perfectly compliment the dress's vintage vibes.

Just recently, she stole the show in a pink gown at the 2025 SAG Awards and did the same at the 2025 BAFTAs in nods to her on-screen counterpart.

What look do you think she'll pull off a the Oscars ceremony?

