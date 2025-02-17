Ariana Grande stuns at 2025 BAFTAs with show-stopping pink princess look!

London, UK - Pop icon Ariana Grande brought major glamour to the 2025 BAFTA Awards in London, where she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Wicked .

Ariana Grande channeled her inner Glinda at the 2025 BAFTA Awards in London, where she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Wicked. © Collage: Ben STANSALL / AFP

The 31-year-old artist stunned in a striking pink and black Louis Vuitton gown, complete with a plunging neckline, layered pink skirt, and deep-cut sides that highlighted her iconic tattoos.

She paired the look with dazzling silver jewelry and styled her hair in her signature slicked-back bun – a fan-favorite look.

The eternal sunshine star has been serving standout fashion moments all awards season.

At the Palm Springs International Film Festival earlier this year, she channeled Glinda vibes in a custom LV bubble dress.

Days later, she graced the Golden Globes red carpet in a pastel yellow vintage Givenchy gown inspired by the yellow brick road.

After her stunning red carpet run, she unfortunately missed out on BAFTA's Best Supporting Actress award, losing to Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez.

But what's next for Ariana?