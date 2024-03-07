Ariana Grande teases Eternal Sunshine with red-hot photoshoot

New York, New York - Ariana Grande has heated things up with the highly-anticipated release of her new album, Eternal Sunshine , dropping Friday at midnight.

Ariana Grande's newest album Eternal Sunshine is dropping tonight! © collage: screenshot/instagram/arianagrande

Who's ready for some sunshine?

On Wednesday, the 30-year-old artist took to Instagram to fuel the eternal frenzy with a video showcasing a photo shoot inspired by one of the album's vinyl cover themes.

Fans were treated to a glimpse of Ariana rocking an elegant and playful look, with the color red taking center stage.

Ari showed off her modeling skills in the montage with crimson tights, lacy gloves, and a delicate white romper.

Her signature blonde ponytail was slicked back and accentuated with a bright red lip.

In the clip, the yes, and? singer struck a variety of poses, including some with her hands up in the air, covering her eyes, and even lying down looking upward in some parts.

The caption simply reads, "tomo[r]row night," which caused fans to flock to the comments instantly.

One eager fan wrote, "The ANTICIPATION!", perfectly capturing the collective mood of Arianators worldwide.