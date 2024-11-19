Was Ariana Grande almost cast as Elphaba in the Wicked movie?

New York, New York - Ariana Grande landed her dream role as Glinda in the Wicked movie , but her audition journey included a surprising twist... trying out for the role of the wicked witch, Elphaba!

Ariana Grande got the role of Glinda in the movie adaptation of Wicked - but did she almost get cast as Elphaba instead? © Collage: IMAGO / WENN & Future Image

When asked if he thought Ari could have been cast as Elphaba instead, director Jon M. Chu had a simple answer.

"The reality is no," he told Entertainment Weekly.

However, some early confusion surrounded her audition, as the 31-year-old singer initially prepared songs for both roles.

"I was like, 'Of course she's coming in for Glinda,'" he continued.

"Then my casting director said, "No, I think she thinks she's coming in for Elphaba.' I was like, 'That was not the plan.'"

Ariana herself spoke out about the mix-up on the Sentimental Men podcast and revealed that, although she auditioned for both roles, she always knew Glinda was the one for her.

"I secretly knew I was only meant for Glinda," she said.