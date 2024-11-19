Was Ariana Grande almost cast as Elphaba in the Wicked movie?

Ariana Grande landed her dream role as Glinda in the Wicked movie, but her audition journey included a surprising twist: singing for the role of witch, Elphaba!

By Jenna Cavaliere

New York, New York - Ariana Grande landed her dream role as Glinda in the Wicked movie, but her audition journey included a surprising twist... trying out for the role of the wicked witch, Elphaba!

When asked if he thought Ari could have been cast as Elphaba instead, director Jon M. Chu had a simple answer.

"The reality is no," he told Entertainment Weekly.

However, some early confusion surrounded her audition, as the 31-year-old singer initially prepared songs for both roles.

"I was like, 'Of course she's coming in for Glinda,'" he continued.

"Then my casting director said, "No, I think she thinks she's coming in for Elphaba.' I was like, 'That was not the plan.'"

Ariana herself spoke out about the mix-up on the Sentimental Men podcast and revealed that, although she auditioned for both roles, she always knew Glinda was the one for her.

"I secretly knew I was only meant for Glinda," she said.

Ariana Grande sang Defying Gravity for her initial Wicked audition

For her initial audition in August 2021, Ariana prepared the songs No One Mourns the Wicked, Popular, and Defying Gravity.

But despite letting her sing everything she prepared, Chu revealed, "In my mind, I was like, 'Why is she singing Elphaba?'"

However, things became clear pretty quickly – especially when the Thank U, Next artist arrived wearing pink during every following visit.

From then on, she only performed as Glinda!

Broadway's original Glinda actor Kristin Chenoweth recalled meeting Ari when she was just 10 years old and said that Ariana stated she dreamed of playing Glinda in the future.

"I told her, 'And you will,'" Kristin shared on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

