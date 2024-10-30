Ariana Grande's boo Ethan Slater weighs in on theories he inspired her music!
New York, New York - Ariana Grande's latest album, eternal sunshine, has sparked fan speculation about the inspiration behind one of its most iconic tracks. Did her boo Ethan Slater spill the tea?
While neither Ari nor Ethan has explicitly confirmed the meaning behind her hit imperfect for you, the 32-year-old's recent interview with GQ Hype has shed some light on the matter.
When asked about the song, he praised Ariana's incredible songwriting abilities and admiration for the track.
"I love that song," he added. However, he didn't directly address whether the lyrics were inspired by their relationship.
imperfect for you describes a complicated but passionate love story, and fans quickly drew parallels between the song and her relationship with her Wicked co-star.
Ariana, who finalized her divorce from ex Dalton Gomez in October 2023, was first rumored to be dating the Broadway star that October.
As Ethan was still legally married to his high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay, his new connection with Ariana sparked an intense debate among fans.
Regardless, Ethan remains optimistic about the future.
Ethan Slater talks life amid his relationship with Ariana Grande
"Obviously, it was a really super big year," he said, reflecting on the immense scrutiny he faced.
He continued, "There were a lot of big changes in private lives that were really happening, so it's really hard to see people who don't know anything about what's happening commenting on it and speculating, and then getting things wrong about the people you love."
"So just to address that part of it, that feels really hard," he said, adding, "But, of course, it was an amazing year and a really beautiful thing, and I'm just really excited."
He also mentioned that he's focused on the "real people" in his life and not the "Twitter people" who make statements on it.
Speaking about the pair's upcoming Wicked movie, which is set to drop on November 22, Ethan said he is immensely proud of Ari's work.
"I'm really proud that I got to be there for that part of it, and I'm really excited to be there for this next step of it when the world gets to see the amazing thing that she did," he said.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP