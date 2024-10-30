Ariana Grande's boo Ethan Slater weighs in on theories he inspired her music!

New York, New York - Ariana Grande 's latest album , eternal sunshine, has sparked fan speculation about the inspiration behind one of its most iconic tracks. Did her boo Ethan Slater spill the tea?

Ariana Grande's (l.) boyfriend Ethan Slater discussed their blossoming relationship in a new interview with GQ Hype. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

While neither Ari nor Ethan has explicitly confirmed the meaning behind her hit imperfect for you, the 32-year-old's recent interview with GQ Hype has shed some light on the matter.

When asked about the song, he praised Ariana's incredible songwriting abilities and admiration for the track.

"I love that song," he added. However, he didn't directly address whether the lyrics were inspired by their relationship.

imperfect for you describes a complicated but passionate love story, and fans quickly drew parallels between the song and her relationship with her Wicked co-star.

Ariana, who finalized her divorce from ex Dalton Gomez in October 2023, was first rumored to be dating the Broadway star that October.

As Ethan was still legally married to his high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay, his new connection with Ariana sparked an intense debate among fans.

Regardless, Ethan remains optimistic about the future.