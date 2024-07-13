Bizarre Ariana Grande cannibalism rumors stir confusion online
Los Angeles, California - After Ariana Grande spilled her plans for a "mini-tour" promoting her album eternal sunshine, bizarre rumors began to spread about the pop star!
On TikTok, users claimed that human remains had been found at a home sold by Ariana in 2013. According to them, police were investigating allegations of cannibalism.
As it turns out, the TikTokers had actually just fallen for a copypasta meme that has been circulating online for years.
The posts typically feature a user criticizing support for a certain celeb before adding the similarly-worded accusation of cannibalism.
Case in point, this example from 2022: "everyone trying to buy tickets for taylor swift's tour like police didn't find human remains and evidence of cannibalism in her LA home that she sold in 2013."
So, after teasing another concert series of her own, Ariana's fans used the copypasta once again as a joke to steer others away from beating them to tickets.
But after TikTokers clearly not familiar with the meme accidentally gave the jokes real traction, Ariana's brother, Frankie, stepped in to defend his sister.
Frankie Grande fires back at "lowest" rumors about Ariana
"HAHAHAHAHAHA. Wow! This might be the most creative and lowest y'all have ever gone. Reaching new depths daily!" Frankie wrote via X on Thursday.
"Listen, I know my sister's been eating the girls up for years but this a bit extreme! Besides, she's vegan. See you on tour!"
Unfortunately for fans, Ari seemed to hint that her tour wouldn't be happening any time soon, as she revealed she will be focusing on her work in the upcoming Wicked flicks.
"I have decided to put a temporary pin in all things that are not Wicked for now," she wrote via Instagram. "thank you in advance for understanding."
Still, the Positions singer assured her followers that "there is so much" to come and concluded her message by adding, "see you so soon."
Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP