Bizarre Ariana Grande cannibalism rumors stir confusion online

Los Angeles, California - After Ariana Grande spilled her plans for a "mini-tour" promoting her album eternal sunshine, bizarre rumors began to spread about the pop star!

On TikTok, users claimed that human remains had been found at a home sold by Ariana in 2013. According to them, police were investigating allegations of cannibalism.

As it turns out, the TikTokers had actually just fallen for a copypasta meme that has been circulating online for years.

The posts typically feature a user criticizing support for a certain celeb before adding the similarly-worded accusation of cannibalism.

Case in point, this example from 2022: "everyone trying to buy tickets for taylor swift's tour like police didn't find human remains and evidence of cannibalism in her LA home that she sold in 2013."

So, after teasing another concert series of her own, Ariana's fans used the copypasta once again as a joke to steer others away from beating them to tickets.

But after TikTokers clearly not familiar with the meme accidentally gave the jokes real traction, Ariana's brother, Frankie, stepped in to defend his sister.