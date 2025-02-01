Has controversial Ariana Grande impersonator Paige Niemann gone too far?

New York, New York - Ariana Grande lookalike Paige Niemann is making headlines after a recent appearance at a high-profile event. Some fans are impressed, while others are deeply concerned.

Ariana Grande (r.) lookalike Paige Niemann (l.) is stirring trouble online after showing up at a movie premiere looking strikingly similar to the eternal sunshine artist! © Collage: MIKE COPPOLA & FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

If you've been on social media anytime in the last few years, chances are you've come across the controversial Ari lookalike Paige Niemann.

The OnlyFans model, who first gained traction on TikTok for her eerie impressions of Ari, recently showed up at the Companion movie premiere in one of her signature looks.

From the blonde hair pulled tightly back into a slick pony to the Ari-esque facial expressions, she had people talking – again.

Some say Paige takes the impersonation too far, mimicking everything from Ariana's makeup to her minuscule mannerisms.

Even the Thank U, Next singer herself has called it "bizarre," per NME.

But what are fans saying?