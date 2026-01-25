Is Ariana Grande's Oscar snub due to Cynthia Erivo's "bizarre" behavior?

Los Angeles, California - Fans are outraged after an anonymous Oscar voter claimed that Cynthia Erivo was the reason for Ariana Grande 's Oscar snub!

Ariana Grande (r) and Cynthia Erivo (l) being snubbed from the 2026 Oscars is allegedly due to their "viral" promotions for Wicked. © ROY ROCHLIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

News Nation reports that Ari's shocking omission from the Best Supporting Actress category was due to all of those "viral" red carpet moments with her co-star.

The Eternal Sunshine singer's reprisal as Glinda the Good in Wicked: For Good earned her a Golden Globe nod – yet the Academy voters were allegedly "not impressed."

One voter said that the sequel "wasn't that great" despite Ariana and Cynthia's "amazing on-screen chemistry."

"I was also just completely turned off by their promotional performances," they added.

"They creeped a lot of people out, and in their rush to feel authentic, came off as cosplaying."

The insider called Cynthia's "constant" guardianship of the Positions hitmaker "intense and bizarre" while also criticizing the Wicked stars for "trying to go viral with their shenanigans."