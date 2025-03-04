Judy Garland's daughter reacts to Ariana Grande's Wizard of Oz tribute

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande is open about her lifelong love of Judy Garland and her 1939 classic film The Wizard of Oz. Now, the late actor's daughter has reacted to Ari's rendition of Somewhere Over the Rainbow as part of the 2025 Oscars' Wicked medley.

Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on Sunday in Hollywood, California. © Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Thank you to @arianagrande, @cynthiaerivo, & @theacademy for honoring my mother's memory so beautifully," 72-year-old Lorna Luft wrote in her Instagram Stories on Monday.

"Myself and my family are very grateful," she added.

"All Love, Lorna," she concluded with a heart emoji.

It's safe to say that Ariana is off somewhere happy crying over this sweet shoutout!

The 7 Rings singer previously told The Hollywood Reporter that The Wizard of Oz was the film that had inspired her desire to perform in movies.

"I just remember studying Judy Garland and being so in love with her performance," she said.

Ari also sang Somewhere Over The Rainbow at the benefit concert two weeks following the tragic bombing at her Manchester Arena concert on May 22, 2017.

When asked why she chose to include this song at the benefit, she explained that it had been her late grandpa's favorite song.

"He would always tell me to sing it in my concerts," Ari told The FADER.

"He would always say, 'You know what you should end with? Over the Rainbow.' And I never did it until that moment. When I was getting ready to do it, I was thinking about him and I felt his presence so heavily around me."