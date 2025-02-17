Pete Davidson shares sweet message for ex-fiancée Ariana Grande
Los Angeles, California - Looks like there's no bad blood between former fiancés Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson!
The 31-year-old comedian made a rare comment about his ex in a recent interview with Page Six.
"When we see each other, which is few and far between, because we're not in the same circles, it's all love," he said of the 31-year-old pop star.
He even shared his well-wishes for her awards season run on the heels of her acclaimed role in the musical-turned-movie Wicked, which has earned her an Academy Award nod for Best Supporting Actress.
"I hope she wins the Oscar, I hope she takes the gold," he said.
Pete – who has previously been linked to Kim Kardashian and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor – revealed that he's on good terms with most of his former flames.
"I've had some pretty adult relationships with some pretty amazing women, and when it's ended, it's been cool," he told the outlet.
The Saturday Night Live alum began dating Ariana in May 2018, and their whirlwind romance saw the two get engaged just one month into the relationship.
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's romance timeline
Amid their engagement, Ariana dropped a song named after Pete on her 2018 album Sweetener.
The two split in October 2018, after which the Positions singer referenced her ex again on Thank U, Next, where she sang, "Even almost got married / And for Pete, I'm so thankful."
While Pete is reportedly single these days, Ariana is currently dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.
Cover photo: Collage: Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & REUTERS