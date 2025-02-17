Pete Davidson shares sweet message for ex-fiancée Ariana Grande

Los Angeles, California - Looks like there's no bad blood between former fiancés Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson!

Pete Davidson (l.) shared a sweet message for his ex-fiancée Ariana Grande nearly a decade after the stars called off their engagement. © Collage: Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & REUTERS

The 31-year-old comedian made a rare comment about his ex in a recent interview with Page Six.

"When we see each other, which is few and far between, because we're not in the same circles, it's all love," he said of the 31-year-old pop star.

He even shared his well-wishes for her awards season run on the heels of her acclaimed role in the musical-turned-movie Wicked, which has earned her an Academy Award nod for Best Supporting Actress.

"I hope she wins the Oscar, I hope she takes the gold," he said.

Pete – who has previously been linked to Kim Kardashian and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor – revealed that he's on good terms with most of his former flames.

"I've had some pretty adult relationships with some pretty amazing women, and when it's ended, it's been cool," he told the outlet.

The Saturday Night Live alum began dating Ariana in May 2018, and their whirlwind romance saw the two get engaged just one month into the relationship.