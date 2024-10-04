Will Ariana Grande appear on Charli XCX's Brat remix album?

Boca Raton, Florida - Ariana Grande is rumored to be joining forces with Charli XCX as the British singer prepares to drop the anticipated remix version of her hit album, Brat .

Ariana Grande (r.) is rumored to be joining forces with Charli XCX as the British singer prepares to drop the anticipated remix version of her hit album, Brat. © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

It may be fall, but Brat summer isn't over just yet!

On Thursday, fans were sent into a frenzy when photos of a Brat-style billboard bearing Ariana's name were spotted in her home state of Florida.

According to Pop Base, the 31-year-old star also liked a photo of the billboard, seemingly confirming her appearance on one of the remix tracks.

The new album – aptly titled Brat and it's completely different but also still brat – is set to include new versions of the tracklist with featured artists on each song.

But these aren't the first such remixes of the Brat era, as Charli previously teamed up with Billie Eilish on a remix of Guess and Lorde for a new version of Girl, so confusing.

Along with Ari, fans have spotted billboards bearing the names of Bon Iver, The 1975, Caroline Polachek, and more – all reportedly in the featured artists' hometowns.