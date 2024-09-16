Will Ariana Grande be competing against Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo this awards season?
New York, New York - It seems like pop icon Ariana Grande and her bestie Cynthia Erivo, who are both set to star in the upcoming Wicked movie adaptation, won't be going head-to-head for awards!
These witches won't be clashing this awards season!
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 31-year-old singer, who will be portraying Glinda, will be competing for the supporting actress award.
Cynthia, who will be taking on the role of Elphaba, is expected to compete in the lead actress category.
This is a huge departure from the original Broadway production, where both Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth (who played Elphaba and Glinda respectively) were nominated for the same best actress category 20 years ago.
But do fans think this is a fair choice?
"Ohh this is actually good tbh give Ariana an Oscar please," one fan commented on X.
Another similarly added, "they both will win their awards."
While Ariana has never previously won an Oscar, many Arianators think she has it in the bag after watching the many promo videos for the magical movie.
