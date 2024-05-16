Ariana Grande defended by gal pal Kristin Chenoweth amid relationship rumors

New York, New York - Ariana Grande has faced intense public scrutiny over her private life, and Broadway's original Glinda Kristin Chenoweth just spoke out in defense of the pop icon.

Ariana Grande (r.) was defended by Kristin Chenoweth, who debuted as Glinda in the Wicked Broadway musical, from allegations about her love life. © Collage: IMAGO/ Landmark Media, ZUMA PRESS & UPI Photos

Kristin's tender heart must have started bleeding for Ari because the Wicked alum stepped in to defend her long-time pal to Business Insider on Thursday.

The recent release of the Wicked film's trailer, which features the 30-year-old pop superstar belting out the song Popular, brought back renewed attention to Ari – and her messy personal life.



In July 2023, there was much speculation over an alleged illicit romance between the yes, and? singer and her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater following her separation from ex-husband Dalton Gomez.

The situation became something of a frenzy on social media, with Ariana receiving harsh treatment from fans despite the lack of confirmation on the status of Ethan's relationship.

"I have her back, and nobody ever knows what's going on for real," Kristin said, emphasizing the public's tendency to judge celebrities based on rumors.



Ariana is no stranger to this, however, telling The Zach Sang Show that "this is what the tabloids do to people, especially women."