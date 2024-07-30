Bella Hadid apologizes after Adidas campaign controversy: "I do not believe in hate"

New York, New York - Model Bella Hadid has responded to controversy after starring in an Adidas campaign which drew criticism for "unintentional" connections to the attack at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

The 27-year-old said she was "disappointed in the lack of sensitivity that went into this campaign" after it linked to the Games, which saw 11 Israeli athletes and a West German police officer killed in the attack by a Palestinian group called Black September.



Hadid, who is of Dutch and Palestinian heritage, has previously been vocal in her support for the people of Palestine amid the assault on Gaza.

"I would never knowingly engage with any art or work that is linked to a horrific tragedy of any kind," Hadid said in a statement shared on an Instagram story.

"In advance of the campaign release, I had no knowledge of the historical connection to the atrocious events in 1972."

She continued: "I am shocked, I am upset, and I am disappointed in the lack of sensitivity that went into this campaign. Had I been made aware, from the bottom of my heart, I would never have participated."

"My team should have known, Adidas should have known and I should have done more research so that I too would have known and understood, and spoken up."