Beyoncé shows Lizzo some love with call-out amid lawsuit controversy
Atlanta, Georgia - Lizzo's name was back on Beyoncé's lips Monday night at her Renaissance Tour concert in Atlanta amid the ongoing fallout from a lawsuit filed against the Truth Hurts singer by her former dancers.
A fan clip from Beyoncé's performance of Break My Soul (The Queens Remix) shows the superstar appearing to say: "Lizzo! I love you, Lizzo!"
This would put an end to speculation that starting after Queen Bey's show in Boston at the beginning of August, when she appeared to skip Lizzo's name during her usual shout-out to iconic Black artists.
The omission had fans assuming that Beyoncé was siding with the three dancers who filed a lawsuit accusing Lizzo of sexual harassment, creating a toxic work environment, and fat shaming.
After Monday's development, does that mean the Formation artist is standing by her embattled friend?
Fans try to read the tea leaves after Beyoncé's call-out
As Beyoncé appeared to show Lizzo some serious love, Twitter users immediately started wondering what it meant.
"Maybe Bey knows something we dont idk-, coz she always got tea, she just chooses never to interact," one person wrote.
Others questioned the authenticity of the video clip, while some were left disappointed.
The bombshell lawsuit filed against Lizzo, her production company, and dance captain Shirlene Quigley has shocked the music industry and the singer's fans.
Lizzo's built her brand on good vibes, body positivity, and authenticity, which makes the allegations all the more damaging. She has denied the claims in a statement posted to social media.
The lawsuit is ongoing and six more complaints against Lizzo are being reviewed.
Cover photo: Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & Oli SCARFF / AFP