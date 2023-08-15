Beyoncé shows Lizzo some love with call-out amid lawsuit controversy

Atlanta, Georgia - Lizzo's name was back on Beyoncé 's lips Monday night at her Renaissance Tour concert in Atlanta amid the ongoing fallout from a lawsuit filed against the Truth Hurts singer by her former dancers.

Beyoncé (r.) gave Lizzo a shout-out during a performance of Break My Soul remix in Atlanta after seemingly omitting her from the list of names at a prior show. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & Oli SCARFF / AFP

A fan clip from Beyoncé's performance of Break My Soul (The Queens Remix) shows the superstar appearing to say: "Lizzo! I love you, Lizzo!"

This would put an end to speculation that starting after Queen Bey's show in Boston at the beginning of August, when she appeared to skip Lizzo's name during her usual shout-out to iconic Black artists.

The omission had fans assuming that Beyoncé was siding with the three dancers who filed a lawsuit accusing Lizzo of sexual harassment, creating a toxic work environment, and fat shaming.

After Monday's development, does that mean the Formation artist is standing by her embattled friend?