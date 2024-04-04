Beyoncé drops surprise Texas Hold 'Em remix – and mysterious new website!

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé urged the beyhive to "get on the dance floor" with a special new remix to her breakout single , Texas Hold'Em!

Beyoncé just surprised fans with a New Orleans-inspired remix for Cowboy Carter single, Texas Hold'Em! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/beyonce

On Thursday, the 42-year-old multi-hyphenate singer dropped a re-imagined version of her viral Act II: Cowboy Carter track.

Bey puts a fresh New Orleans bounce and a brand-new verse in the Pony Up remix of the chart-topping single.

"Pony up and salute your town / Chasin' our sins away, way brown / And I'll be damned if I cannot dance with you / Baby, pour that sugar and liquor on me, too / Furs, spurs, boots," the Break My Soul crooner sings on the remix.



Additionally, Bey secretly launched a cryptic new website this week – beencountry.com – which fans surmise could be her way of confirming that another tour is on the way!

The site initially featured a throwback image of the Renaissance artist singing at the Texas Sweetheart Pageant, plus a snap of Bey decked out in her full cowboycore duds.

Bee-haw!