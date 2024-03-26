Where to stream Beyoncé's Act II: Cowboy Carter album
Only a few days remain until the release of Beyoncé's highly-anticipated album, Act II: Cowboy Carter, and here's how fans can stream it!
Get your "cowboycore" fits ready!
The March 29 release date for the 42-year-old multi-hyphenate star's country-themed project is quickly approaching, and the world can hardly wait.
Bey first teased what to expect from Act II through lead singles 16 Carriages and Texas Hold'em, with the latter hitting the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs.
She further alluded to her country takeover with the patriotic cover art, where she modeled more cowboy-themed attire.
But per the Alien Superstar artist, Cowboy Carter isn't a "country" album; it's a Beyoncé album!
Here's where you can stream Beyoncé's Act II: Cowboy Carter.
How to listen to Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album
Fans can listen to the second part of Bey's Renaissance takeover on all the major music platforms.
This includes Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and Google Music.
Listeners can also purchase the Break My Soul artist's new album via her Beyonce.com site, plus the project's exclusive vinyls.
Act II: Cowboy Carter drops on March 29!
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé