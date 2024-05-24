Where will Beyoncé kick off her rumored Cowboy Carter tour?

Australia - Here's the latest theory on Beyoncé 's presumed Cowboy Carter tour and where it may begin!

Beyoncé is rumored to be kicking off her Cowboy Carter tour in Australia. © Screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé

Though the 42-year-old entertainer has yet to actually confirm if she has another tour on the way, a report from the Daily Mail alleges that she could bring her Texas roots down under!

Per the outlet, Queen Bey is rumored to be performing at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in late October.

Melbourne breakfast radio station The Fox's Fifi, Fev, and Nick dished on the tea and calmed that they were given "intel" from the Break My Soul artist's team.

Co-host Brendan Fevola also claimed that he received an Instagram message from someone who "works in the major events space."

"I got a DM, everyone brace yourself. 'Hey Fev, keep me anonymous please. I work in the major events space, and the word on the street is that Beyoncé is coming to town later this year,'" Fevola read from his messages.