Beyoncé's Renaissance concert movie storms the box office

Los Angeles, California – Beyoncé's new concert film Renaissance topped the North American box office in its opening weekend with an estimated take of $21 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

Beyoncé's concert film Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé ruled at the box office over the weekend, and was distributed by AMC Theaters. © Collage: IMAGO/Pond5 Images & Instagram/beyonce

That result came in what normally is a very slow period for movies following the Thanksgiving holiday.



"This is an excellent domestic opening for a concert film," said analyst David A. Gross, boosted by "sensational critics reviews and audience scores."

A virtuoso effort written, directed, and produced by the iconic singer, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé now ranks among the top five all-time concert movie openings, Gross said, led by the huge $92.8 million opening earlier this year of Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour film.

Both movies are distributed by AMC Theaters.

Queen Bey's release was fueled by star-studded Los Angeles and London premiers, which were attended by Swift, Blake Lively, and Lizzo, among others.

Beyoncé also dropped a new single on Friday, coinciding with the film's debut.