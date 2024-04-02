Beyoncé gives moving speech while accepting major iHeartRadio Music Awards honor!

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé remains on top as she was honored with the prestigious Innovator Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards for her Cowboy Carter album !

Beyoncé was honored with the Innovator Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards following the success of her latest album, Cowboy Carter. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Monday night, the groundbreaking 42-year-old entertainer pulled up to the annual ceremony in a "cowboy core" fit.

She was presented with the coveted honor by another legend, Stevie Wonder.

Bey rocked a black leather fit with blingy details including a cowboy hat with Versace's Medusa logo.

Bey told the crowd, "Innovation starts with a dream, but then you have to execute that dream and that road can be very bumpy."

"Being an innovator is saying what everyone believes is impossible," the Grammy winner said.

"Being an innovator often means being criticized, which often will test your mental strength."