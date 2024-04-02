Beyoncé gives moving speech while accepting major iHeartRadio Music Awards honor!
Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé remains on top as she was honored with the prestigious Innovator Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards for her Cowboy Carter album!
On Monday night, the groundbreaking 42-year-old entertainer pulled up to the annual ceremony in a "cowboy core" fit.
She was presented with the coveted honor by another legend, Stevie Wonder.
Bey rocked a black leather fit with blingy details including a cowboy hat with Versace's Medusa logo.
Bey told the crowd, "Innovation starts with a dream, but then you have to execute that dream and that road can be very bumpy."
"Being an innovator is saying what everyone believes is impossible," the Grammy winner said.
"Being an innovator often means being criticized, which often will test your mental strength."
Beyoncé hits back at critics after the success of Cowboy Carter
Bey continued by asking "all the record labels, every radio station, every award show" to be more open to innovation within the music industry and to accept new, out-of-the-box ideas "with no preconceived notions."
She concluded her speech by honoring several legends near and dear to her heart including Prince, Tina Turner, Michael Jackson, and Stevie Wonder, who played the harmonica on Cowboy Carter's electric Jolene cover.
The speech follows the chart-topping success of Bey's Act II album, despite a lukewarm reception from the country genre.
Cowboy Carter includes the single Texas Hold 'Em, a song that made Bey the first black woman to hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.
Cover photo: collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP