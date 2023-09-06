Beyoncé's mom shares rare glimpse into singer's home life with birthday tribute

Beyoncé's blows out her birthday candles with her children in a rare pic from the singer's private home life. © Screenshot/Instagram/mstinaknowles

The 42-year-old singer's LA birthday concert on Monday amid her Renaissance World Tour brought all of Hollywood and even a surprise serenade from Diana Ross.

But the festivities didn't stop there, as Bey also received a beautiful tribute from her mom via Instagram.

Tina dropped a rare and heart-warming look at her oldest daughter's home life with her three kids, whom she shares with hubby, Jay-Z.

"Screaming Happy Birthday to my daughter, my best friend, my confidant, I thank God, for choosing me to be the vessel in which you traveled to get to this world," her mom began under the post that featured the songstress blowing out candles with her children Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir.

Adding that Bey is a "rare and precious gift to the world," she continued, "You are a gift because of your beautiful, generous heart , the love you give. The grace you give, the wisdom that you show."