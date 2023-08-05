Beyoncé's mother Tina clarifies Lizzo snub in Renaissance Tour tribute
Houston, Texas - Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother, appears to have refuted the internet's theory that Beyoncé stopped mentioning Lizzo during her concerts because of the bombshell lawsuit filed by the pop star's former dancers.
At her Renaissance World Tour show in Boston on Tuesday, Queen Bey appeared to skip over Lizzo's name in her Break My Soul (Queen's Remix).
Instead of singing Lizzo, she repeated Erykah Badu's name four times, though the Good As Hell singer's name still appeared on the screen.
The skip had the internet buzzing amid speculation that Beyoncé had decided to distance herself from the Juice singer due to the shocking lawsuit filed by her former dancers.
Three of Lizzo's former dancers have accused the musician of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. Lizzo has since denied the accusations and called them "unbelievable."
Tina Knowles, however, took to the comments on an Instagram post and appeared to deny that her daughter was throwing shade by skipping Lizzo's name.
Tina Knowles claims Beyoncé's Lizzo snub was not intentional
In the comments, Tina Knowles' wrote, "She also didn't say her own sisters name yal should really stop."
Other commenters theorized that Beyoncé skipped Lizzo's name because she wanted to call special attention to the musician Erykah Badu and not because she was trying to shame the About Damn Time artist.
In June, Lizzo shared footage of herself crying tears of joy at Beyoncé's concert when she saw the shout-out live for the first time.
