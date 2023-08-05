Beyoncé's mother Tina clarifies Lizzo snub in Renaissance Tour tribute

Houston, Texas - Tina Knowles, Beyoncé 's mother, appears to have refuted the internet's theory that Beyoncé stopped mentioning Lizzo during her concerts because of the bombshell lawsuit filed by the pop star's former dancers.

Tina Knowles (r.) has denied that Beyoncé intentionally snubbed Lizzo (l.) in her usual shout-out during the Renaissance World Tour. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & Bryan Bedder / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

At her Renaissance World Tour show in Boston on Tuesday, Queen Bey appeared to skip over Lizzo's name in her Break My Soul (Queen's Remix).

Instead of singing Lizzo, she repeated Erykah Badu's name four times, though the Good As Hell singer's name still appeared on the screen.

The skip had the internet buzzing amid speculation that Beyoncé had decided to distance herself from the Juice singer due to the shocking lawsuit filed by her former dancers.

Three of Lizzo's former dancers have accused the musician of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. Lizzo has since denied the accusations and called them "unbelievable."

Tina Knowles, however, took to the comments on an Instagram post and appeared to deny that her daughter was throwing shade by skipping Lizzo's name.