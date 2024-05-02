Beyoncé's name gets added to French dictionary!

France - Oui Oui! Beyoncé 's name will go down in French history as the singer is to be included in the French dictionary.

Beyoncé has been announced as one of the many prominent figures to be added to the updated French dictionary. © Screenshot/Instagram/@beyonce

On Thursday, The Times announced that the 42-year-old Cowboy Carter crooner will be among the 40 celeb personalities to be added to the Larousse dictionary, with her name highlighting her Louisiana Creole heritage.

Per the outlets, Bey's entry reads, "American singer of R&B and pop."

The Times also dished that the 16 Carriages singer will be joined by celebrities such as LeBron James and Cate Blanchett for the 2024 update of the encyclopedic dictionary Petit Larousse Illustré.

Meanwhile, as Bey's country-inspired album keeps climbing the charts, the entertainer has been busy bringing her cowboycore trend everywhere she goes!

The Texas Hold' Em artist dropped footage via Instagram of a Japan vacay with her hubby Jay-Z where she rocked a monochromatic icy-blue fit. Her sheer pale blue bodysuit with a mock turtleneck was tucked into matching denim shorts for an unforgettable ensemble!