Beyoncé brings the Wild West to Japan with chic cowgirl fit

Japan - Beyoncé brought the Wild West overseas for a Yamazaki whiskey tasting with her hubby, Jay-Z!

Beyoncé rocked another cowboy-themed look while enjoying a whiskey tasting in Japan with Jay-Z. © Screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé

The 42-year-old superstar dropped footage from her Japenese vacay with her mogul hubby, where she continued her cowgirl craze sparked by her latest album, Cowboy Carter.

Bey pulled up to the event in a khaki, cowboy-themed suit and trenchcoat, which she completed with square-toe boots, a turquoise bolo tie, and a wool cowboy hat.

She added silver statement earrings and a brown patent leather clutch for accessories while her blonde hair was mostly tucked under a 10-gallon hat, with strands on each side.

More pics in the dump featured a picturesque garden with a small pond and waterfall, sushi, plus a sweet pic of the Carters enjoying the event.

Before this, the Renaissance hitmaker brought back the denim-on-denim vibe with two double denim fits that she also shared on Instagram.

Since the release of her new country album, Cowboy Carter, Queen Bey has been proudly repping Texas with her slouchy boots and belt-buckle accessories.