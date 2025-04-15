Beyoncé taps into latest Coachella fashion craze with cheeky new Levi's ad!

Los Angeles, California - Superstar singer Beyoncé took to Instagram on Monday to announce her third collab with Levi, and she was rocking a huge music festival season must-have!

Have you been keeping up with what went down at weekend one of Coachella 2025?

If you missed it in person or over streaming, one cheeky style trend has taken the festival scene by storm!

Cut-off "Daisy Duke" jean shorts won the day, and these teeny tiny short shorts were seen on everyone from the likes of headliner Megan Thee Stallion, her surprise guests Victoria Monét and Ciara, and even Blackpink members Kennie and Lisa.

Bey, an OG booty short aficionado, showed off the undies-coded trend in a series of Insta shots and a collaboration video.

The Halo artist's new range heavily features denim – a no-brainer for Levi and the Cowboycore-loving singer.

Apart from her over-the-top glitzy glam rock Cowboy Carter looks, however, this new collection brings things back to basics.

This minimalism echoes the style of this year's Coachella, which has so far been lacking in glitter and the usual festival-style staples (flower crowns, crochet clothes, etc.)

Rather, partygoers in the Coachella Valley were reportedly seen favoring functional basics like plain tank tops, loose jeans, and baseball caps over the country Western disco vibes of last year.