Taylor Swift and Beyoncé fans run into trouble with "ridiculous" obstructed concert seats
New York, New York - While many fans would argue there is really no bad seat at a Beyoncé or Taylor Swift show, problems continue to plague both stars' tours as fans complain that obstructed seats are not labeled correctly or are far too expensive.
With the skyrocketing ticket prices for high-demand concerts, obstructed seats - which are typically sold for a lower price - can offer a better alternative for those looking to protect their budget.
At The Eras Tour, Swift sells obstructed and view tickets from which the main stage is not clearly visible, but the walkway is.
Usually sold at a lower price (at least while still at face value), these tickets are largely worth the deal, as the stadiums feature side screens that allow fans to see what the singer is doing while at the main stage.
Still, with demand so high, many of these seats draw prices comparable to, and sometimes even more than, typical seats.
Both The Eras Tour and Renaissance World Tour could earn over $1 billion, and the cruel tactics of ticket sellers like Ticketmaster that cost fans a pretty penny are nothing new, unfortunately.
Along with the high prices of obstructed seats, others have warned that some tickets that are not clearly labeled as having any kind of restricted view have still been obstructed by portions of the stage or other features in the venue.
Beyoncé and Taylor Swift fans report unlabeled obstructed view seats
Beyoncé fans have reported that high-priced floor seats were obstructed by the on-stage risers without any prior warning on the tickets, further illustrating a blatant issue occurring behind the scenes of the ticket sales.
While obstructed seats can be worth the deal, the buyer must, of course, be made aware of the drawbacks before they make the purchase.
Though some venues have been kind enough to help fans find new seats once they discovered such an issue, with many of these shows being entirely sold out, the practice ultimately can't be relied on, and larger-scale action is needed.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & USA TODAY Network