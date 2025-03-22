Beyoncé's dad Matthew Knowles warns Kanye West may "pay a price" over vile tweets!

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé 's dad, Matthew Knowles, has weighed in on Kanye West 's cruel remarks about her twins Sir and Rumi Carter!

Matthew Knowles (r.) has issued a warning to Kanye West (l.) after his disgusting tweets about Beyoncé's twins, Sir and Rumi Carter. © Collage: MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia

The record executive told TMZ on Friday that the erratic rapper might "pay the price" for the vile tweets about his grandchildren.

Knowles shared with the outlet, "People pay a price for being stupid, especially in the music industry."

The manager did acknowledge Ye's bipolar disorder, adding, "I'm hopeful Kanye gets the type of help he needs, in terms of mental health."

Ye tweeted in a since-removed post that Bey and Jay-Z's seven-year-old twins are "retarded," writing, "Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce's younger kids they're retarded. This is why artificial insemination is such a blessing. Having retarded children is a choice."

Per Page Six, the Cowboy Carter hitmaker and her husband were shocked over this disgusting rant and are considering suing their once close friend.