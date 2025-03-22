Beyoncé's dad Matthew Knowles warns Kanye West may "pay a price" over vile tweets!
Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé's dad, Matthew Knowles, has weighed in on Kanye West's cruel remarks about her twins Sir and Rumi Carter!
The record executive told TMZ on Friday that the erratic rapper might "pay the price" for the vile tweets about his grandchildren.
Knowles shared with the outlet, "People pay a price for being stupid, especially in the music industry."
The manager did acknowledge Ye's bipolar disorder, adding, "I'm hopeful Kanye gets the type of help he needs, in terms of mental health."
Ye tweeted in a since-removed post that Bey and Jay-Z's seven-year-old twins are "retarded," writing, "Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce's younger kids they're retarded. This is why artificial insemination is such a blessing. Having retarded children is a choice."
Per Page Six, the Cowboy Carter hitmaker and her husband were shocked over this disgusting rant and are considering suing their once close friend.
Ye is also in hot water with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, who recently intervened during his visit with their daughter North after learning that misogynist influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate would join them.
