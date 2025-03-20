Will Beyoncé and Jay-Z sue Kanye West over attacks on their kids?

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé and Jay-Z are reportedly considering legal action against their former friend, Kanye West .

According to a Thursday report by Page Six, the couple was "shocked" by the rapper's recent hate-filled tirade that included calling their seven-year-old twins "retarded."

"Jay-Z and Beyoncé are aware of the posts Kanye has since deleted and are discussing how they want to handle this situation, whether that be privately and/or in a legal matter," an insider revealed.

While the pair were shocked by the "vulgar and offensive" posts about their youngest children, they do not plan to address it publicly and will solely focus on private options.

The shocking posts were ultimately taken down by West, but he made it clear he had no regrets about what he said – he was just afraid of his page getting "canceled."

The Yeezy mogul is also currently in hot water with his ex, Kim Kardashian, after he shared – and quickly deleted – a song featuring their 11-year-old daughter North and rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently in prison on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

The reality star is said to be seeking full custody of the four children she shares with West amid his latest scandals.