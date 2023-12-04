Blake Lively praises Beyoncé and Taylor Swift in big women power move

London, UK - Actor Blake Lively praised pop stars Beyoncé and Taylor Swift for changing the narrative when it comes to female competition!

Blake Lively (r) praised her bestie Taylor Swift and Beyoncé for supporting one another amid the success of their respective concert movies. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/beyoncé & blakelively

On Sunday, the Gossip Girl star shared highlights from Queen Bey's London premiere for her new movie, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, via Instagram.

Lively, who joined the women at the event and stunned in a stylish black Chanel blazer with glitter detailing and a matching black skirt, also applauded Bey and T-Swift's support of one another, especially after both dropped concert films within weeks of each other.

"When I grew up, women were always pit against one another," Lively wrote in the caption.

"It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception."

The Simple Favor star continued that while most of her best friends are women who "would've been packaged to me as threats or competition," it's now important to show future generations the "power in aligning rather than dividing."

"All this to say, @beyonce and @taylorswift neither of you have to be threatened by my pop stardom. There's space for us all," Lively joked.