Taylor Swift stuns with Blake Lively in new snaps from Beyoncé premiere

London, UK - Taylor Swift recapped the girls' night to end all girls' nights as she shared new snaps from the London premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé .

Taylor Swift (l) shared a new snap with Blake Lively from the premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé in London. © Screenshot/Instagram/taylorswift

On Friday, the 33-year-old pop star dropped five new photos from her show-stopping appearance at the concert film's UK premiere on Thursday.

Kicking off the slideshow with a stunning snap of herself with the woman of the hour, Taylor aptly captioned the post, "Got invited to London by The Queen."

The Karma songstress channeled her inner mirrorball with a gorgeous chrome gown while Bey rocked a killer black number complemented perfectly by her new platinum blonde hair.

Elsewhere in the post, Taylor posed with long-time friend Blake Lively inside the premiere, with the Gossip Girl alum matching Bey's darker fashion in a matching black set featuring silver embellishments on the hem.

Taylor's appearance followed the Halo singer's attendance at The Eras Tour concert film premiere in Los Angeles in October, kicking off the movie celebrations for both of their historic stadium tours.