Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter rides onto Guggenheim – but museum denies involvement

New York, New York - Projections promoting Beyoncé 's upcoming album , Cowboy Carter, have popped up on several New York City museums, but the teams behind the museums have since denied authorization of the advertisements, sparking new questions about the venture.

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter has been promoted on the exterior of several New York City museums, but the institutions have confirmed they weren't involved in the stunt. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/beyonce & Screenshot/X/popcrave

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old singer shared the coordinates of the Big Apple's iconic Guggenheim Museum, which had been lit up with a projection that read, "This ain't a country album. This is a 'Beyoncé' album" along with Cowboy Carter's release date and link to Bey's website.

Similar promotions, some of which featured projections of the album cover, were seen on the exteriors of the Whitney Museum, New Museum, and Museum of Arts and Design.

However, the plot thickened when the Guggenheim told ARTnews that the museum "did not authorize this activation" and wasn't told about it ahead of time.

Despite the confusion, the Guggenheim took advantage of the press and shared Franz Marc's Three Horses Drinking painting via Instagram with the caption, "This ain't Texas" – a lyric from Cowboy Carter's lead single, Texas Hold 'Em.

The Museum of Art and Design similarly confirmed to the New York Post that they were "not involved" with the projection either but were "thrilled" by the spotlight on museums, and the Whitney Museum echoed the sentiment and shared their well-wishes for the album's success.

Amid the chatter over the museum stunt, Cowboy Carter has sparked an important dialogue about the feelings of exclusion that led Beyoncé to the country genre.