Is Beyoncé giving a surprise performance at the Stagecoach festival?

Los Angeles, California - The Beyhive is buzzing that Beyoncé could pop up at this year's Stagecoach music festival!

Beyoncé may have just teased that she will be pulling up to the Stagecoach festival! © Screenshot/Instagram/@beyonce

On Friday, the 42-year-old entertainer sparked online chatter after a semi-truck emblazoned with Bey's face and the title of her chart-topping album Cowboy Carter was spotted on the grounds of the country music festival.

The truck was first spotted during Coachella, as it is held on the same grounds as Stagecoach.

Since the Texas Hold' Em singer didn't perform during Coachella, fans are theorizing that the move means she'll give a surprise performance during Stagecoach instead!

One fan posted on X, "Beyoncé’s doing something today at stagecoach I feel it in my bones I’m already devastated."

Another user commented, "I believe we are getting a historic #Stagecoach performance. It’s no coincidence we’re getting #CallMeCountry on the first day of the festival!"

Before this, Bey dropped snaps on Instagram of herself posing next to the same truck while rocking another Western-themed look consisting of a black cowboy hat, leather pants, and a fringed leather jacket.