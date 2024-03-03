Billie Eilish broke up with her boyfriend after dreaming about this superhero celeb

Los Angeles, California - Holy smokes, Batman! Billie Eilish has spilled that her dream about a celebrity heartthrob was an ut-oh for her relationship.

Pop star Billie Eilish said she had a romantic dream with Batman actor Christian Bale (r.), and took it as a sign to break up with her boyfriend at the time. © Collage: MATT WINKELMEYER & ROBIN L MARSHALL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Billie is apparently all about signs. And in a new interview for an Oscars Nominees luncheon, the pop star got real.



"A couple years ago I had a dream about Christian Bale, and it was like, in a little café in the sunlight.

"And it made me realize I had to break up with my boyfriend at the time," the 22-year-old explained.

"Like, genuinely. And I came to my senses," she said,

The Bad Guy singer did not reveal which of her ex-partners she was with at the time of her Batman fantasy.

Her last public relationship was with The Neighborhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, and came to an end in May last year.

Billie then surprised fans by inadvertently "coming out" in an interview in November, and explained after that she has always been attracted to women.

The artist was nominated for an Oscar for her Barbie movie theme song What Was I Made For?, which she will perform live at the Academy Awards next weekend.

It also won Song of the Year at the Grammys last month, where she also performed the track in a touching acoustic version.