Billie Eilish eyes music history at 2024 Grammy Awards

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish could etch her name into the music history books with another big win at the 2024 Grammy Awards .

Billie Eilish (pictured) could tie Lady Gaga's record if she scores her second Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media at this year's ceremony. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

The 22-year-old has extended her impressive list of nominations with six at this year's ceremony – five of which honor her Barbie ballad What Was I Made For?.

The smash-hit song has been the stand-out of the star-studded soundtrack, and it could lead Billie to tie a record held by Lady Gaga at the Grammys.

The 37-year-old Applause artist has won Best Song Written for Visual Media twice, and she became the first woman to do so with back-to-back wins for her work on the soundtrack of A Star Is Born.

Billie and her brother, Finneas O'Connell, took home the prize in 2021 for their James Bond song, No Time To Die, which also scored them an Oscar.

Along with potentially tying Lady Gaga, the Ocean Eyes artist would join the ranks of prolific male songwriters like Lin Manuel Miranda and Howard Ashman. Legendary Disney composer Alan Menken boasts the most wins in the category with five.