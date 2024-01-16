Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish lead 2024 Grammy Awards performers

Olivia Rodrigo (l) and Billie Eilish will both perform live at the 2024 Grammy Awards on February 4 in Los Angeles. © Collage: Frazer Harrison & Phillip Faraone / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Music's biggest night will feature live performances from the three singers, all of whom have scored nominations.

Both Billie and Dua have earned their nods through the Barbie movie soundtrack. The New Rules artist is nominated for Song of the Year and Best Song Written For Visual Media for Dance the Night, where she will compete against the 22-year-old's breakout hit What Was I Made For?.

Billie is up for another four categories, including Record Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Music Video for the Barbie ballad, along with a nomination in Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Never Felt So Alone with Labrinth.

The evening's third performer is also in the running for six awards, all of which stem from her acclaimed sophomore album, GUTS.