Billie Eilish lands exclusive SiriusXM station ahead of new album drop!

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has curated her own SiriusXM radio station as she gears up to release her anticipated album , HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.

Billie Eilish will have her own SiriusXM station beginning on Friday, May 10. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

On Wednesday, SiriusXM announced the upcoming debut of Billie Eilish Radio, which will run on Channel 3 beginning Friday, May 10.

Per the company's website, the station will feature "a journey into her creative mind" as well as new "insights" into her third studio album, set to drop on May 17.

Along with Billie's past hits, the station will include songs from other artists who have inspired her along the way.

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, produced by Billie's brother Finneas, will feature ten tracks total, and the Grammy winner has opted not to release a lead single before it arrives in full.

She did, however, tease a few snippets already, including previews of CHIHIRO and LUNCH, the latter of which debuted at Coachella last month.

Billie Eilish Radio will be available through June 5.