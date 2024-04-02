Taylor Swift kicks off new era with iHeartRadio wins and SiriusXM station!
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift kicked off The Tortured Poets Department era with a bang as she teased "exciting things" after winning big at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
The 34-year-old pop star won big at Monday's fan-voted ceremony, scoring six total wins, including Artist of the Year.
Though Taylor wasn't able to attend in person, she shared a video message with her fans to show her appreciation for the honor.
"You know, to the fans, it is completely up to you to choose how you spend your time, what concerts you want to go to, what music you want to make the soundtrack of your life," she said.
"And to anyone who has included me in those choices, I am so, so, so thankful for that."
The Grammy winner continued on to tease her anticipated 11th studio album due out later this month.
"We have so many exciting things ahead of us. I'm continuing on with the tour, and, most importantly, I have a brand new album called The Tortured Poets Department, which comes out on April 19. I cannot wait to share it with you," she said.
Despite Taylor's physical absence from the show, the red carpet welcomed plenty of star power with the likes of Katy Perry, SZA, and Beyoncé, who took home the Innovator Award, which the Karma songstress received at last year's ceremony.
Along with her dominance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Taylor has received another honor ahead of her next album with her very own SiriusXM radio station.
Taylor Swift gears up for The Tortured Poets Department
Beginning on April 7, Taylor will have a limited-edition station on SiriusXM called Channel 13 (Taylor's Version).
The company announced the channel on Tuesday and has confirmed that it will only play music from Taylor's discography, including "all Taylor Versions, from the Vault tracks, live tracks, bonus tracks, and more."
The debut of Channel 13 (Taylor's Version) comes exactly 13 days before The Tortured Poets Department hits the airwaves, and it will be available for North American subscribers through May 6, per Variety.
Anticipation is running high among Swifties ahead of the new album, which is set to feature 16 tracks along with five bonus songs, currently exclusively available through vinyl and CD variants.
The Tortured Poets Department, rumored to be inspired by Taylor's split from ex Joe Alwyn after six years together, will also include collaborations with Florence + the Machine and Post Malone.
