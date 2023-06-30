Billie Eilish shares adorable childhood throwbacks for birthday tribute

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish shared several adorable throwback photos from her childhood while paying tribute to her close friend's birthday.

Billie Eilish (l) celebrated her longtime friend, Zoe Donahoe, with a throwback birthday post. © Collage: IMAGO / Starface & Screenshot/Instagram/biilieeilish

On Wednesday, the 21-year-old singer gave a birthday shout-out to her longtime friend, Zoe Donahoe.

"my zoe is 23 today :') i love you to pieces for ever and ever and ever happy birfday z," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Eilish then posted a number of images with Donahoe, including plenty of precious throwback photos from their early days.

One of the snaps shows the pair as tots adorably cuddled up together, while another features what seems to be a scrapbook page where Eilish has written "my friend zoe" under a picture of them dressed as elves.

The Ocean Eyes singer's natural blonde locks are on full display in the cute photos, though she's become better known for rocking black hair in recent years.