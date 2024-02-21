Billie Eilish drops major update on upcoming third album!

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has shared an exciting update with fans as she gears up to unveil her anticipated third studio album !

Billie Eilish has confirmed that her new album has completed the final stages of production. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, the 22-year-old singer confirmed that her untitled new record is in the final stages of production.

"my album is mastered," she revealed in the caption, meaning that the album has completed the finishing touches on its sound and production.

While Billie and her brother, Finneas, have played coy about a release date, it looks like the album will be coming sooner than expected.

The bad guy singer's third album will be the successor to 2021's Happier Than Ever, which scored seven Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year.

In the meantime, Billie has continued to be a strong presence on the music charts, most recently due to the success of her Barbie soundtrack feature, What Was I Made For?.