Billie Eilish drops major update on upcoming third album!
Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has shared an exciting update with fans as she gears up to unveil her anticipated third studio album!
In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, the 22-year-old singer confirmed that her untitled new record is in the final stages of production.
"my album is mastered," she revealed in the caption, meaning that the album has completed the finishing touches on its sound and production.
While Billie and her brother, Finneas, have played coy about a release date, it looks like the album will be coming sooner than expected.
The bad guy singer's third album will be the successor to 2021's Happier Than Ever, which scored seven Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year.
In the meantime, Billie has continued to be a strong presence on the music charts, most recently due to the success of her Barbie soundtrack feature, What Was I Made For?.
Will Billie Eilish release her next album in 2024?
Billie previously admitted that both she and Finneas, who has produced both of her albums, were struggling creatively after Happier Than Ever.
Along came Greta Gerwig, and the two soon found that spark once again. They then penned the chart-topping ballad, pulling inspiration from the blockbuster film and even a bit of their own emotional experiences.
The ocean eyes artist earned an impressive five nominations for What Was I Made For? and ultimately won two: Best Song Written for Visual Media and Song of the Year.
The track has also earned Billie and Finneas another nomination at the Academy Awards, which could score them a historic second win at the ceremony.
A 2024 release for Billie's new album would put her alongside anticipated drops from the likes of Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and more – setting the stage for one bloodbath of a Grammy ceremony!
Cover photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP